Prince Harry and Meghan Markle react to Princess Eugenie's royal baby news Harry's cousin Eugenie is expecting her first child in early 2021

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were among the royals to send well wishes to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on their baby news.

HELLO! understands that Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan, 39, sent their congratulations privately to Harry's cousin and her husband, who are expecting their first child in early 2021.

Eugenie shared the exciting news in an adorable Instagram post on Friday, which featured photos of the parents-to-be beaming at the camera together and holding a pair of John Lewis bear slippers. The Princess, 30, wrote: "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021..."

The official statement from Buckingham Palace read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021.

"The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

Jack and Eugenie are expecting their first child in early 2021

Harry shares a close bond with his cousin Eugenie and she was reportedly one of the first members of the royal family to know about his relationship with former actress Meghan.

According to royal biography Finding Freedom: "Harry had always confided in his cousin when it came to the women in his life. Not only did he trust her implicitly, but friends say that she gives great advice and has always been 'beyond wise' for her years. It's not surprising, then, that Eugenie was one of the first in the family to know about his relationship with Meghan."

Harry, Eugenie, Beatrice and William pictured in Klosters in 1995

The couples also reportedly enjoyed a holiday together with the biography claiming that Eugenie and Jack's visit to George and Amal Clooney's villa on Lake Como overlapped with Harry and Meghan's trip in summer 2018. Jack works as a brand ambassador for Casamigos, a tequila company co-founded by George in 2013.

Eugenie has always been publicly supportive of her cousin, particularly on her own Instagram account. When Harry and Meghan's son Archie arrived in May 2019, Eugenie posted a photo of the couple in St George's Hall in Windsor on the day they introduced the royal tot to the world, writing: "I'm just so happy for you!! @sussexroyal."

