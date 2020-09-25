Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal tour of Africa revealed as the most expensive The royals travel all over the world

The royals often travel abroad on official visits and new accounts have revealed which of the Queen's family members undertook the most expensive tour in the last financial year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's ten-day trip with their then four-month-old son Archie to southern African in September 2019 cost the taxpayer nearly £246,000, new accounts show.

Buckingham Palace’s Sovereign Grant financial report revealed the Sussexes’ southern Africa travel costs came to £245,643, including the scheduled flights to and from South Africa, Prince Harry's charter flights for his solo trips to Malawi, Botswana and Angola, and scheduled flights for a staff planning visit.

The flights were the most expensive royal journey of 2019 to 2020, according to the royal financial records.

WATCH: Highlights from Harry and Meghan's royal tour of Africa

Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step back from royal duties at the start of 2020 and moved to Canada before settling in their new home in Santa Barbara.

The second most expensive royal journey was a two-day trip by the Prince of Wales to Oman to pay his condolences following the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, with the charter flight costing £210,345.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's costs for their official royal visit to Pakistan in October 2019 were £117,116.

William and Kate carried out a five-day tour of Pakistan in October 2019

Before stepping back from royal duties in November 2019, the Duke of York took a charter flight to Northern Ireland to attend the Royal Portrush Golf Club's Open championship, which cost £15,848.

The Princess Royal also flew by charter to Rome to watch the Italy v Scotland Six Nations rugby match at a cost of £16,440.

The new accounts show that the total cost of royal travel for 2019-2020 was £5.3m, up by 15 per cent from £4.6m the previous year.

The report also revealed that funding for the Sussexes and the Cambridges contributed to a £5.6m bill for the Prince of Wales.

