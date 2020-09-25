Princess Eugenie's baby could have this in common with Prince Harry's son The royal announced her pregnancy on Instagram

Princess Eugenie still has a way to go before she welcomes her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank – but we're already thinking ahead to the birth.

Should Eugenie decide to welcome her baby in the same hospital that she was born in back in 1990, then the new royal baby and Archie Harrison will immediately have something in common!

The Duchess of Sussex welcomed Archie, one, with husband Prince Harry in London's The Portland Hospital back in May 2019.

Meanwhile, Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice, were also born in the American-owned hospital. In fact, when Sarah Ferguson gave birth to eldest daughter Beatrice in August 1988, it made her the first member of the royal family to give birth in a non-NHS hospital.

Archie Harrison was also born in The Portland Hospital

Other royals, like Princess Diana and the Duchess of Cambridge, welcomed their children at St. Mary’s Hospital’s private Lindo Wing. Before that, royal births had happened in one of the royal palaces.

Eugenie and Jack announced their baby news on Instagram on Friday, posting two photos and writing: "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021..." The pictures showed the happy couple hold up a pair of John Lewis bear slippers, while they happily smiled towards the camera in the second snap.

The happy couple announced their baby news on Instagram

Buckingham Palace also said in a statement: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021.

"The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

Once the news was confirmed, Eugenie's mother Sarah exclusively told HELLO!: "Soon to be Grandpa and Granny are absolutely overjoyed."

