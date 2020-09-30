Exclusive: Kate Middleton reveals Prince George's current school topic in secret call The Duchess of Cambridge helped to select the final 100 images for the digital exhibition

The Duchess of Cambridge has shared details of Prince George's school subjects in a surprise phone call this week.

Kate shocked one of the entrants from her Hold Still photography project when she called to speak to her young daughter, who was the subject of the touching portrait. And during the call, the Duchess revealed a topic her eldest son Prince George, seven, is currently studying.

Ceri Edwards' photograph entitled "Be Safe Daddy X" was chosen as one of the final 100 images for the National Portrait Gallery's digital exhibition, which was unveiled earlier this month.

The moving image shows Poppy sharing a cuddle with her father, a paramedic, before he left for a night shift during the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ: Kate Middleton joins forces with surprising royal

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Duchess of Cambridge shares moving images from Hold Still project

"The Duchess was absolutely wonderful," Ceri from Newport, South Wales, tells HELLO!. "She asked Poppy about her favourite topic at school and put her at ease. She asked Poppy how she felt when her Daddy had to go to work during the pandemic and Poppy said that she was very scared and worried about him, but very proud too.

"They talked about how important cuddles are and how they both love to give them.

"The Duchess also spoke to my husband (Poppy's Dad) about how things were for him as a paramedic during the height of the pandemic."

MORE: When royals get behind the camera and take their own photographs

MORE: Prince George's £40 shirt had the cutest wildlife detail for David Attenborough

Ceri's moving image of her husband and daughter

Back in May, Kate invited people of all ages across the UK to submit a photo that they had taken during lockdown, aimed to capture and document the spirit, the mood, the hopes, the fears and the feelings of the nation as we continue to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

The royal mum-of-three appeared on This Morning to talk to presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about the project with one of her patronages, the National Portrait Gallery.

Ceri tells HELLO!: "The Duchess thanked us for our photograph and said how it resonated with her and the other judges and showed not only the special bond between father and daughter, but real emotion of the time.

"The Duchess was so down-to-earth and was so wonderful with Poppy. We talked about Poppy and Prince George being in the same school year [three] and their current school topics [Poppy's is Brazil and Beyond and George's is The Active World - Volcanoes].

"It was a very special day and something we treasured and will always remember."

The Hold Still digital exhibition is available to view online at www.npg.org.uk/holdstill from 14 September 2020.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.