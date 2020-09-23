Kate Middleton's exciting meetings revealed The Duchess of Cambridge had a busy day after meeting parents at Battersea Park

The Duchess of Cambridge had a busy day of engagements on Tuesday, having met with mothers in Battersea Park to hear about how peer support groups have helped parents during lockdown.

As well as joining a video call with organisations relating to parent peer support networks, Kate, 38, also had a number of interesting telephone meetings throughout the day.

The Court Circular, which details all of the royal family's activities, says: "Her Royal Highness this afternoon received Ms. Zeinab Badawi (Broadcaster).

"The Duchess of Cambridge afterwards held a meeting with Mrs. Alice Webb (Chief Executive Officer, Eagle Rock Entertainment) via telephone.

"Her Royal Highness, Patron, Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, subsequently held a meeting with Mr. Peter Fonagy (Chief Executive) via telephone."

HELLO! understands that BBC presenter Zeinab Badawi is a trustee of BBC Media Action (the charitable broadcasting company's charity), as well as the Chair of the Royal African Society, of which the Duke of Cambridge is patron.

Alice Webb (left) with Lord Hall, William and Kate at the BBC in 2018

Meanwhile Alice Webb, who is the CEO of Eagle Rock Entertainment, a division of Universal Music Group, is a trustee of William and Kate's Royal Foundation.

She was formerly in charge of children's services at the BBC and worked with the Duke as part of the Royal Foundation Cyberbullying Taskforce.

Alice joined William and Kate when they visited the BBC to talk about the issue in November 2018 and she also spoke at the 2017 Children Global Media Summit alongside the Duke.

William and Kate joined experts to support Every Mind Matters

The Duchess of Cambridge became patron of the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families in 2016 and has met the charity's Chief Executive Peter Fonagy at several of her royal engagements.

He joined both William and Kate during a roundtable call in April to support the Every Mind Matters platform, which provides mental health support.

