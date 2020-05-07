Kate Middleton launches photography competition with help of Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield - watch their video call The Duchess of Cambridge has launched the Hold Still competition this week

The Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise appearance on ITV's This Morning on Thursday to talk about a new exciting project she has launched with one of her patronages, the National Portrait Gallery. Kate was interviewed by presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, who couldn't contain their excitement at having royalty on the programme. Watch the video below.

Kate has invited people from across the UK to submit photos they've taken during the coronavirus lockdown in the UK in a community photography project called Hold Still. The collaboration between the Duchess and the National Portrait Gallery aims to capture the spirit, the mood, the hopes, the fears and feelings of the nation as it continues to deal with the pandemic.

Kate looked gorgeous in a yellow floral frock

Kate, who is an amateur photographer and takes the official portraits of her children, said: "We've all been struck by some of the incredible images we've seen which have given us an insight into the experiences and stories of people across the country. Some desperately sad images showing the human tragedy of this pandemic and other uplifting pictures showing people coming together to support those more vulnerable.

"Hold Still aims to capture a portrait of the nation, the spirit of the nation, what everyone is going through at this time. Photographs reflecting resilience, bravery, kindness – all those things that people are experiencing."

The trio enjoyed many laughs during the interview

Participants are encouraged to provide a short written submission to outline the experiences and emotions of those depicted in their photograph. One hundred shortlisted portraits will then feature in a gallery without walls in a digital exhibition open to all and a selection will be shown across the UK later this year. Submissions for Hold Still can be made from Thursday 7 May until the closing date on 18 June 2020 via www.npg.org.uk.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their daughter Princess Charlotte's fifth birthday on 2 May, sharing photos taken by mum Kate as the family delivered food parcels to vulnerable and elderly people in Sandringham, Norfolk. The couple's youngest child, Prince Louis, turned two on 23 April and the Duchess once again showed off her skills behind the camera lens as she captured her son getting messy with rainbow coloured paint.

