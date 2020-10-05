The milestone Princess Beatrice reached that you might not know about The Queen's granddaughter took part for a special cause

Thousands of people across the country took part in the virtual London Marathon on Sunday 4 October, but did you know that one member of the royal family has taken on the 26.2 mile race?

Princess Beatrice became the first royal to run the London Marathon, aged 21, in 2010.

The Queen's granddaughter ran for her mother Sarah, Duchess of York's Children in Crisis charity, as part of 33 runners making up a human caterpillar.

READ: Princess Beatrice steps out with incredible new Chanel handbag - and we're in love

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Countess of Wessex takes on 1.5 miles of the 2020 London Marathon

Nadya Fairweather, the personal trainer who helped Princess Beatrice in the lead-up to the marathon, previously told HELLO! in 2018: "It was great because she was focused. It helped that she did it as a group, so they did their running together and I did the bits in between. We did sprint training, hill training and strength work."

She added: "She was always there. We trained in snow, we trained in rain, we trained in mud, we trained in everything. She was committed. There was no, 'Well if I'm not ready I won't run.' She said, 'I will be ready, and I will run this.' It was never a question of not doing it. She was a dream client because she would just do it."

Beatrice cheered as she crossed the finish line in 2010

The Countess of Wessex is the latest royal to get involved with the London Marathon.

Sophie, 55, laced up her trainers to run the first 1.5 miles of the Mencap team's virtual race in Windsor on Sunday to represent the 1.5 million people in the UK with a learning disability.

Sophie ran the first 1.5 miles of the 2020 London Marathon

She joined Tomas Cardillo-Zallo, who was one of the 312 people who ran for the charity, which works to support people with a learning disability.

MORE: Prince William on his cheeky children and Kate Middleton's hidden talent

William, Kate and Harry cheer on runners at the start of the 2017 London Marathon

It was widely reported at the time that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry wanted to take part in the 2017 London Marathon in support of their mental health charity Heads Together.

However, it's believed that security concerns prevented the trio from doing so.

The Duke of Sussex, who is patron of the London Marathon Charitable Trust, sent a video message of support to participants ahead of the 2020 race and also surprised runners in-person completing the event in Los Angeles.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.