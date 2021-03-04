Princess Beatrice has opened up about being a stepmother for the first time following her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi last summer.

Edoardo has a four-year-old son Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie, from his previous relationship with American architect, Dara Huang.

READ: Princess Eugenie dedicates touching post to Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice talks about surprise Windsor wedding for the first time

In a piece for the Evening Standard to mark World Book Day on Thursday, Beatrice, 32, wrote: "This year, I had the great honour to become a stepmother, and have had the most remarkable time going back over some of my most favourite stories at bedtime.

"Together, we had such a special time reading through all the entries for Oscar's Book Prize 2020. The winning book Tad by Benji Davies is a remarkable story of resilience told through the adventures of Tad the little tadpole who was one of the smallest but one of the bravest in the pond."

Like thousands of children across the nation during lockdown, Beatrice wrote about what homeschooling has been like for her and her husband, saying: "My stepson has been, as many children have, home schooling this term. Helping him to engage with stories is a great journey to inspire imagination, creativity, independence and humour.

"If you have not yet read the Oi Frog books by Kes Grey and Jim Field, they have fast become our favourite."

RELATED: Princess Eugenie wows with sparkly headband during sweet new appearance

MORE: Princess Beatrice's sweet connection to nephew August Brooksbank revealed

Beatrice with her wedding dress on display at Windsor Castle

Wolfie was given a starring role as his father's best man at their surprise Windsor wedding last July.

Beatrice and Edoardo, who were forced to postpone their original May 2020 nuptials, tied the knot at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, surrounded by their closest friends and family, including the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Beatrice, who has previously spoken about being diagnosed with dyslexia as a child, wrote about having more time to read during lockdown.

She said: "As you might already know I have dyslexia and as such reading has never been my strongest talent, however, having a little more time to take a moment to really get into stories has been a gift I am happy to have shared with lockdown life."

Beatrice recently became an aunt for the first time following the birth of her younger sister Princess Eugenie's first child, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, on 9 February.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.