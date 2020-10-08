Kate Middleton's secret London outing this week revealed The Duchess of Cambridge has even taken her children in the past

The Duchess of Cambridge carried out a meeting at one of her favourite tourist attractions in London on Wednesday, it has been revealed.

According to the Court Circular – which details the royal family's daily activities – Kate attended a meeting with Ms Fiona McWilliams (Executive Director of Development) at the Natural History Museum on Wednesday.

The meeting came after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Оlena at the royal couple's first Buckingham Palace event in seven months after lockdown.

Kate previously shared her love of the Natural History Museum in a speech in 2017, saying: "Like many of you here tonight, I remember visiting the Natural History Museum as a child, and being inspired with a love of nature.

"And now, as a parent myself, I am experiencing the joy all over again with my own children, who adore coming here, and it is not just to see the T-Rex, mind you."

Kate during her last public outing at the Natural History Museum

The Duchess carried out her last public visit to the museum in Kensington in October 2019, when she toured the Angela Marmont Centre for UK Biodiversity to hear how it is championing and helping to protect UK wildlife.

Kate became patron of the Natural History Museum in 2013, following in the footsteps of Prince William's mother Princess Diana, who held the patronage for four years until 1993.

Kate and William enjoyed a day out with George at the museum in 2014

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also taken their children on trips to the museum. Prince William and Kate took their eldest son Prince George to the Sensational Butterflies exhibition in 2014 just before his first birthday.

Earlier this year, the couple's youngest child Prince Louis, then one, was also spotted during a fun outing to the Natural History Museum with his nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

