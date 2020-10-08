Kate Middleton and Prince William make very stylish change to website The Royal Foundation site has had a rebrand

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have given their Royal Foundation website a very stylish update. The couple's official forum has been given a sleek new look, and it includes numerous photos of William and Kate as they go about their work.

The home page features four main headers – 'Making a Difference', 'Our Work', 'About' and 'News'. There are links to the official Kensington Royal social media accounts, and fans are also able to view William and Kate's individual profiles on the royal.uk site.

It's not the only big change the couple have made in the past month. In September, they embraced the latest social media trend, sharing an Instagram Reel that showed the couple making bagels in London's Brick Lane with their 12million followers.

The feature, which was introduced back in August, allows users to create 15-second multi-clip videos with audio, text and graphics.

The fun footage showed the Cambridges wearing masks and aprons as they kneaded dough into shape to make 30 4oz beigels before placing them on trays to be baked.

The song Send Me On My Way by Rusted Root played over the top of the clips, which some fans said reminded them of the pancake-making scene in the 1996 film Matilda.

The couple have broken ground with their Instagram account

The couple are the first to break new ground among the official royal accounts, which include @theroyalfamily for the Queen and @clarencehouse for the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

The Cambridges launched their Instagram account in 2015, when the account was used to share photos and information about their and Prince Harry's charitable work.

Harry and Meghan closed their @SussexRoyal Instagram account in March

When Harry married Meghan Markle in May 2018, it then included the Sussexes' engagements.

Harry and Meghan launched their own separate Instagram account @SussexRoyal in April 2019 after setting up their own royal household. The couple shared a final post on the account in March 2020 after stepping back from their royal duties.

