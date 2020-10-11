Prince Harry reveals his surprising hobby Harry and Meghan Markle opened up about health and happiness

Prince Harry spoke about how he stays healthy and happy in a new interview at the weekend, and he revealed that meditation has become an important part of his life.

In an appearance on the Teenager Therapy podcast to mark World Mental Health Day on Saturday, the Prince said: "For me, meditation is key, I never thought I'd be the person to do that.

"The importance of creating a moment and taking that time in your day to just take a breath, that builds up a certain amount of resilience."

His wife, Meghan Markle, who was interviewed alongside Harry, confirmed that he meditates regularly, chiming in to add: "He's very dedicated".

The 36-year-old told podcast hosts Gael, Kayla and Thomas that life in the spotlight over the last few years has been difficult at times for Meghan and himself.

He said: "It's a lot. There are good days and there are bad days. It's about self-care. And vulnerability is not a weakness. Showing vulnerability in today's world is a strength… The more we talk about it, the more it becomes normal."

Meghan shared her top tip for coping with stress, saying: "You have to find certain things that work for you. For me, I think journaling is a really powerful thing.

Prince Harry has been very open about his mental health

"It allows me to reflect on where I've come from. With that comes a lot of perspective. When you look back on something, it doesn't seem that big."

Harry has been very open about his struggles with mental health in the past.

Three years ago, the dad-of-one revealed that he had sought counselling to help deal with depression and grief about the death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

In an interview with The Telegraph, the Prince said that the devastating loss had a "quite serious effect" on his life, but that thanks to counselling, he was in "a good place".

