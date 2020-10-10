Meghan Markle shares sweet detail about baby Archie during podcast with Prince Harry Meghan and Harry appeared on the Teenager Therapy podcast

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave one of their most honest and insightful interviews to date when they appeared on the Teenager Therapy podcast to mark World Mental Health Day on Saturday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex delighted royal fans with sweet new information about family life with their one-year-old son Archie.

Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, sat down with three of Teenager Therapy's hosts Gael, Kayla and Thomas to talk about removing the stigma surrounding the issue of mental health – but the podcast was hilariously interrupted by a noise outside in the midst of the couple speaking frankly about how they cope with the pressures of being in the spotlight.

Meghan paused and laughed, saying, "Do you want me to hold for that sound?".

"I can make bird noises if you want", Harry is heard interjecting as Archie began to stir in the background.

Sharing a rare insight into their private family lives, Meghan enthused: "He loves birds… Archie loves birds!".

Elsewhere during the podcast, the pair shared some of their personal coping mechanisms for dealing with mental health issues – namely journaling and meditation.

Meghan said: "You have to find certain things that work for you. For me, I think journaling is a really powerful thing. It allows me to reflect on where I've come from. With that comes a lot of perspective. When you look back on something, it doesn't seem that big. "

Meghan revealed Archie is currently obsessed with birds

Harry, who has been candid about his battle with mental health in the past, shed some light on how the couple cope with being in the spotlight.

He explained: "It's a lot. There are good days and there are bad days. It's about self-care. And vulnerability is not a weakness. Showing vulnerability in today's world is a strength… The more we talk about it, the more it becomes normal."

Discussing his own way of coping, Harry revealed: "For me meditation is key, I never thought I'd be the person to do that. The importance of creating a moment and taking that time in your day to just take a breath, that builds up a certain amount of resilience."

Meghan added: "He's very dedicated".

Harry also confessed he's become a fan of meditation

The Teenager Therapy podcast describes itself as "Five stressed, sleep-deprived, yet energetic teens sit down and talk about the struggles that come with being a teenager."

The Duke and Duchess learned about the series from a New York Times profile on the hosts in July. Harry and Meghan listened to a few episodes and were so impressed with the show and the grace and honesty of the young hosts, and they knew immediately that they wanted to support their important work.

Mental health has continued to be a focus for the Sussexes after their departure from royal life in March.

Meghan and Harry were chatting on the Teenager Therapy podcast

Harry has teamed up with Oprah Winfrey to produce a mental health documentary series with Apple and the Duke previously spoke about his own mental health struggles on Bryony Gordon's podcast 'Mad World' in 2017.

The Duke and Duchess have also joined forces with Malala Yousafzai to mark International Day of the Girl in a virtual chat that will be broadcast on Sunday 11 October.

