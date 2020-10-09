Prince Harry earns sweet nickname as he and Meghan Markle appear on podcast The Sussexes recorded the episode in support of World Mental Health Day

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will appear on a special podcast for a discussion on prioritising mental health and it seems that Prince Harry has earned himself another nickname!

To mark World Mental Health Day on Saturday 10 October, Harry and Meghan joined three of the five hosts Gael, Kayla and Thomas on the Teenager Therapy podcast, to talk about removing the stigma around the issue and how we can all contribute to a healthier world: physically, mentally, emotionally and holistically.

When Gael asked the couple what they like to be called, Harry said that anything is fine, and Gael decided to call him "Big H" throughout the conversation. It's actually not too dissimilar to Meghan's nickname for her husband, whom she calls "H".

HELLO! understands the podcast was recorded earlier this week in-person in Harry and Meghan's new hometown Montecito, with all participants wearing masks during the conversation.

The Teenager Therapy podcast describes itself as "Five stressed, sleep deprived, yet energetic teens sit down and talk about the struggles that come with being a teenager."

HELLO! understands that the Duke and Duchess learned about the series from a New York Times profile on the hosts in July. Harry and Meghan listened to a few episodes and were so impressed with the show and the grace and honesty of the young hosts, and they knew immediately that they wanted to support their important work.

The Teenager Therapy podcast hosts

In another sweet moment, HELLO! also understands that Meghan and Harry led the crew in deep breaths a few times during the conversation to help calm everyone's nerves.

Meghan previously wrote about her love of meditation on her now defunct lifestyle blog The Tig before she married Prince Harry.

The episode will be available to listen to across all platforms on Saturday from 5pm.

