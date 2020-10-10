Meghan Markle opens up about her most 'vulnerable' moment while breastfeeding Archie The Sussexes gave one of their most candid interviews yet

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took part in their first ever joint podcast as they marked World Mental Health Day on Saturday.

Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, sat down with three of Teenager Therapy's hosts Gael, Kayla and Thomas earlier this week to talk about removing the stigma around the issue of mental health.

In one of her most candid interviews to date, Meghan was asked how she was feeling, echoing her memorable moment of raw emotion during ITV documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey.

LISTEN: Meghan Markle shares her most "vulnerable" moment

She said: "Isn't that funny, it was about a year ago that someone asked me that. We were on a tour in South Africa. On the last day of the tour, we were just about to give Archie a bath, we were exhausted."

Harry chimed in, explaining: "She was still breastfeeding at the time".

Meghan said: "A lot of people don’t know, it’s like running a marathon, so between every official engagement I was running back to make sure our son was fed, and it was a lot.

Meghan and Prince Harry appeared on the Teenager Therapy podcast

"At the very end the journalist asked me 'Well, are you OK?' and I didn’t realise that my answer would receive such an interest from around the world, because I said 'Well thanks, people haven’t really asked me if I'm OK'.

"I didn't think about that answer, I just answered honestly, because I was in a moment of vulnerability because I was tired, because there was no presentation, it was just 'Here's where I am, I'm a mum who is with a four-and-half-month-old baby and we are tired.'

Meghan spoke candidly about how "exhausted" she was during her South Africa tour

Turning the conversation back to the present day, Meghan said: "The reason it resonated with people is because everyone wants to be asked if they’re OK. So I would say… today, I'm doing well, thank you for asking."

The Teenager Therapy podcast describes itself as "Five stressed, sleep deprived, yet energetic teens sit down and talk about the struggles that come with being a teenager."

In one sweet moment, Harry was asked by Gael what he liked to be called, to which the Duke said that anything is fine. Gael decided to call him "Big H" throughout the conversation and it's actually not too dissimilar to Meghan's nickname for her husband, whom she calls "H".

HELLO! understands the podcast was recorded earlier this week, in-person in Harry and Meghan's new hometown Montecito, with all participants wearing masks during the conversation.

"It was a lot", Meghan said of juggling a newborn with her royal duties

The Duke and Duchess learned about the series from a New York Times profile on the hosts in July. Harry and Meghan listened to a few episodes and were so impressed with the show and the grace and honesty of the young hosts, and they knew immediately that they wanted to support their important work.

Mental health has continued to be a focus for the Sussexes after their departure from royal life in March. Harry has teamed up with Oprah Winfrey to produce a mental health documentary series with Apple and the Duke previously spoke about his own mental health struggles on Bryony Gordon's podcast 'Mad World' in 2017.

The Duke and Duchess have also joined forces with Malala Yousafzai to mark International Day of the Girl in a virtual chat that will be broadcast on Sunday 11 October.

