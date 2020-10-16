Princess Eugenie given special new role close to her heart The Queen's granddaughter underwent surgery at the age of 12

Princess Eugenie has been given an incredible new patronage and it's related to a condition that is close to her heart.

The Queen's granddaughter, 30, who is pregnant with her first child, has become royal patron of the Scoliosis Association UK.

In a touching statement, the charity said: "HRH Princess Eugenie's own personal story has been an inspiration to many of us and our families who are affected by scoliosis.

"We know that she will not only relate to the work that SAUK does in supporting those with scoliosis and their families and raise awareness of scoliosis, but also help to raise the profile of the charity and expand its appeal and its message."

Stephanie Clark, co-founder and chair of SAUK, says: "I am absolutely delighted and grateful that Princess Eugenie is to be our Royal Patron.

"Her bravery and experience makes this a very personal decision, and will continue to offer encouragement to the many people of all ages who are struggling to come to terms with their scoliosis."

Eugenie with her spine doctor Jan Lehovsky in 2014

Eugenie had life-changing surgery on her back at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital when she was 12 years old. She had titanium added to her spine to rebuild it as a result of a curvature.

The royal wore a low-back on her wedding day to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018 to proudly show her scoliosis scar.

Eugenie previously spoke about how her wedding dress was created by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos.

Eugenie proudly showed her scoliosis scar on her wedding day

Speaking to The Telegraph, Eugenie said: "After one or two initial meetings where I said I wanted to show my back and scar, we had a fitting and in their first attempt at the shape and design of the dress, they got me and the vision in one."

She added: "From there, we realised that the back of the dress was the centre point and a veil would take away from the scar and the beautiful design they had created."

The royal has been encouraging her followers to proudly share photos of their own scars, some of which she has re-posted on her Instagram Stories.

