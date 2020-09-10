Princess Eugenie shares photo of scoliosis scar with powerful message The Princess underwent surgery for scoliosis at the age of 12

Princess Eugenie has shared a rare photo of the scar she has on her back from undergoing surgery to correct scoliosis, along with an empowering message for fans.

The royal encouraged her followers to proudly share photos of their own scars, some of which she re-posted on her Instagram Stories, telling them: "Scars are beautiful."

MORE: Princess Eugenie inspires young cancer patient to show off her scars in video call

Posting a photo where her hair is tied up into a bun to reveal the scar she has running down her spine, Eugenie wrote: "Earlier this year I shared this pic of my scar. I was sent a lot of photos in response and I wanted to share some with you today as my #throwbackthursday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie team up for joint Zoom call

"Please share your stories with me where you have scars that show your strength. Scars are beautiful."

Princess Eugenie had shared the same photo on Instagram in honour of International Scoliosis Awareness Day in June. The 30-year-old is a patron of the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital where she underwent her operation, and previously revealed how her scar from the life-changing surgery inspired the design of her wedding dress.

Princess Eugenie shared a photo of her scoliosis scar

Speaking to The Telegraph, Eugenie said: "After one or two initial meetings where I said I wanted to show my back and scar, we had a fitting and in their first attempt at the shape and design of the dress, they got me and the vision in one."

STORY: Princess Eugenie's wedding dress reveals scar from spinal surgery

She added: "From there, we realised that the back of the dress was the centre point and a veil would take away from the scar and the beautiful design they had created."

Princess Eugenie's wedding dress was designed to showcase her scar

Eugenie was told she would have to have life-changing surgery on her back when she was 12 years old. She had titanium added to her spine to rebuild it as a result of a curvature.

Talking about the trauma before having the procedure, Eugenie said: "There are so many emotions and worries that go thundering through your head. Will I be able to play sports, or will I look the same, or will I miss a lot of school and be behind? I remember being angry about not being able to run and play."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.