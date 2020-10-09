﻿
eugenie-selena

Princess Eugenie praises Selena Gomez for showing her scar

The Queen's granddaughter has been encouraging people to share their scars

Danielle Stacey

Princess Eugenie praised Selena Gomez for sharing her scar in a sweet post on her Instagram Stories on Friday night.

The royal, who is expecting her first child next year, reposted a photo that the US singer originally shared on her Instagram account last month.

Eugenie wrote in a caption: "I thought this was super cool of @selenagomez to show she's confident of who she is and what she went through after finding it difficult to show her scar. Let's be proud of our uniqueness".

READ: Princess Eugenie covers baby bump in seriously chic Zara jacket

Sharing a photo of herself in a blue swimsuit, Selena wrote at the time: "When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through...and I’m proud of that."

The royal has been encouraging her followers to proudly share photos of their own scars, some of which she has re-posted on her Instagram Stories.

eugenie-selena-instagram

Eugenie reposted one of Selena's Instagram photos

Eugenie was told she would have to have life-changing surgery on her back when she was 12 years old. She had titanium added to her spine to rebuild it as a result of a curvature.

The Princess, who will celebrate her second wedding anniversary with husband Jack Brooksbank on Monday, wore a low-back dress on her big day to proudly show her scoliosis scar.

MORE: 7 bridal beauty secrets revealed from Princess Eugenie, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

eugenie-scar-wedding-dress

Eugenie proudly showed her scar on her wedding day in 2018

The 30-year-old is a patron of the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital where she underwent her operation, and previously revealed how her scar from the life-changing surgery inspired the design of her wedding dress.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Eugenie said: "After one or two initial meetings where I said I wanted to show my back and scar, we had a fitting and in their first attempt at the shape and design of the dress, they got me and the vision in one."

She added: "From there, we realised that the back of the dress was the centre point and a veil would take away from the scar and the beautiful design they had created."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.

More on:

More about princess eugenie

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.