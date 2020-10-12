Princess Eugenie shares unseen wedding photos and secret holidays in anniversary video The couple married at St George's Chapel in Windsor in 2018

Princess Eugenie shared an adorable video montage of unseen wedding photos and holiday snaps of herself and husband Jack Brooksbank to mark their second wedding anniversary on Monday. It comes after the couple announced they're expecting their first child in early 2021.

The pregnant royal, 30, shared her first Instagram Reel, which featured images from their October 2018 wedding and dreamy personal photos from their holidays over their years together, including one of the pair beaming on a boat in front of a group of penguins. She added the song Baby It's You by London Grammar over the top.

Eugenie wrote in the sweet Instagram caption: "Been the best 2 years married to you and 10 years with you in total... happy memories always my dear Jack".

To mark their first wedding anniversary last year, Eugenie shared special highlights from their big day on her Instagram account, which was set to a voiceover of the pair exchanging vows.

The Princess wrote in the caption: "This was the greatest day of my life...forever and always! Happy one year anniversary, my Jack!"

The couple tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 12 October 2018, where the royal bride looked stunning in a dress designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos. The gown was designed with a low back so that Eugenie could proudly show her scoliosis scar.

The happy couple on their wedding day in 2018

The royal, who is patron of the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital where she underwent her operation, previously revealed how her scar from the life-changing surgery inspired the design of her wedding dress.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Eugenie said: "After one or two initial meetings where I said I wanted to show my back and scar, we had a fitting and in their first attempt at the shape and design of the dress, they got me and the vision in one."

She added: "From there, we realised that the back of the dress was the centre point and a veil would take away from the scar and the beautiful design they had created."

Eugenie has been encouraging her 1.2m followers to proudly share photos of their own scars, some of which she has re-posted on her Instagram Stories, including one of Selena Gomez's photos.

Jack and Eugenie are set to welcome their first child in early 2021

The Princess met Jack during a skiing holiday in Verbier, Switzerland around 2010. Jack, who now works as a brand ambassador for Casamigos tequila, proposed to his long-term girlfriend in Nicaragua in January 2018.

The pair's autumnal Windsor wedding was attended by senior members of the royal family and A-list celebrities. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were among the bridal party.

