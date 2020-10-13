Princess Eugenie looks beautiful in unseen wedding photo shared by Zac Posen The royal has celebrated her second wedding anniversary

Princess Eugenie marked her second wedding anniversary with Jack Brooksbank this week – and in celebration of the happy couple's milestone, designer Zac Posen has shared a previously unseen photo from their special day.

The image captures the newlyweds from the side, showing Jack wrapping a loving arm around his wife's waist. Eugenie looks blissfully happy as she poses in her beautiful gown, with Jack smartly dressed in his tuxedo.

New York-based designer Zac was tasked with creating Eugenie's spectacular second gown for her evening reception, which was held at her parents' home, Royal Lodge Windsor. Like her wedding dress, the powder pink silk design featured a plunging back to showcase her scoliosis scars, with delicate buttons down the back and a sheer cape to finish.

In a subtle nod to her heritage, the White Rose of York was embroidered on the shoulders and back of the gown.

Designer Zac Posen shared an unseen photo of Eugenie and Jack

Zac wrote in his caption: "Happiest 2nd Anniversary dear Princess Eugenie & Jack! It was so special creating this gown for this wonderful moment in your life, being with you and the family on the magnificent magical day, I will remember forever. Wishing you both continued love and happiness always with your new baby angel on the way."

Eugenie, 30, herself chose to mark her anniversary on social media, sharing her first Instagram reel that featured nine photo of herself and Jack. The montage was set to London Grammar's Baby It's You.

The White Rose of York was embroidered on the shoulders and back of Eugenie's second gown

She also shared a sweet message to her husband. "Been the best 2 years married to you and 10 years with you in total…happy memories always my dear Jack," she wrote.

This year, the happy couple has even more to celebrate as Eugenie announced last month on Instagram that the couple are expecting their first baby.

Eugenie and Jack tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 12 October 2018, where the royal bride looked stunning in a dress designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos.

