Princess Beatrice launches heartfelt fundraiser after 'challenging year' The Queen's granddaughter spoke of her pride

While Princess Beatrice doesn't carry out royal duties, she holds patronages for a number of charities, and has just helped to launch a heartfelt project for one of them.

The Northwood African Education Foundation (NAEF) has launched an online art auction to help raise funds, which will support children at St George's School in Azezo, Ethopia.

The auction, which runs until Thursday 3 December, features works from Sir Anthony Gormley and a host of other prominent artists.

Princess Beatrice, who married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi this summer, is the charity's patron and spoke about the impact of the auction for the charity, saying: "I am proud to be patron of this extraordinary endeavour giving the precious gift of education to hundreds of children, who otherwise would not have access to a full time education.

"This has been a hugely challenging year for NAEF and all charities and I would like to thank all those artists who have generously donated their work.

"Their donations will enable the charity to raise money in difficult times ensuring they can continue to provide full time education to more than 400 children currently at St George's Ethiopia."

The foundation, which aims to help some of the world's poorest children through education, was established in 2011 by parents, children and staff at Northwood Schools, an independent school in south-west London.

A painting by Katharine Le Hardy included in the auction

Contributing artists to the auction include Sir Antony Gormley, Louisa Matthiasdottir, Catherine Forshall, David Williams-Ellis, Katharine Le Hardy, Rosie Copeland, Emma Finley, Annabel Pope, Rowena Crichton-Stuart, Annabel Fairfax, Gabrielle Moulding, Emily Croft-Baker and Liza Butterworth.

Princess Beatrice married property developer Edoardo in a private ceremony in Windsor on 17 July. Last December, when the couple were newly-engaged, they attended a special fundraising event for NAEF at St Luke's Church in Chelsea.

The auction, which will run until 3 December, is now live at www.givergy.uk/NAEF

