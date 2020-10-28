Princess Beatrice looks beautiful in dreamy new royal wedding photo The Queen's granddaughter tied the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July

Only a handful of photos were released by Buckingham Palace of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding but Beatrice's mother Sarah, Duchess of York has been sharing never-seen-before images with royal fans.

The gorgeous snap of the newlyweds strolling hand-in-hand after their Windsor ceremony on 17 July has been shared by blogger Royal Responses.

Beatrice, pictured gazing away from the camera, looks stunning in her vintage Norman Hartnell gown that was loaned to her by her grandmother the Queen for her big day.

Meanwhile her groom Edoardo looks smart in his Huntsman morning suit, complete with a champagne-hued waistcoat and a silver tie.

The new royal wedding photo has been shared by a recipient. Credit: Royal Responses

Sarah enclosed a touching message to the royal fan, writing: "Thank you so much for your amazingly caring and supportive messages for Beatrice and Edo's future happiness.

"It was a glorious day; the sun smiled down on them. We were all delighted to be able to come together and celebrate their love for one another. Beatrice looked stunning and Edo handsome – their love shone through.

"We are so happy to welcome Edo into our family and thank him for his love and devotion to Beatrice.

"Thank you for many years of kindness and loyalty."

Another royal fan was sent this portrait of Beatrice and Edoardo. Credit: @sarahji72

The latest previously unseen photo from Beatrice's royal wedding comes after another recipient shared her own letter from the Duchess of York.

The black and white portrait, shared by Sarah Jane on Instagram, shows the newlyweds looking lovingly at one another and holding hands.

Princess Beatrice and property developer Edoardo were forced to postpone their original May nuptials at the Chapel Royal in St James's Palace, London amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The couple instead opted for a more intimate ceremony with their closest family and friends, including the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, once lockdown restrictions were lifted in July.

Beatrice and Edoardo also sent their own thank you cards to well-wishers, describing their wedding day as "magical" and thanking "those who have worked hard to protect our communities over the last few months, we owe them so much".

