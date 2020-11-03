Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's first kiss at royal wedding revealed The Queen's granddaughter married the property developer in July

The first kiss at a royal wedding is always one of the highlights, but sadly royal fans missed out on seeing that moment at Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's private wedding in July…until now.

Only a handful of photos were released by Buckingham Palace of the bride and groom but Beatrice's mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, has been sharing never-seen-before images with royal fans in response to their well-wishes.

World.of.Royals on Instagram has shared an incredible photo of Beatrice and Edoardo sharing their first kiss as newlyweds! The stunning black and white shot shows the bride and groom during a tender moment after the ceremony within the grounds of the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Royal Lodge, Windsor.

Beatrice and Edoardo share their first kiss as newlyweds

Beatrice looks beautiful in her vintage Norman Hartnell gown that was loaned to her by her grandmother the Queen for her big day. The royal bride also wore Queen Mary's diamond fringe tiara, which Her Majesty also donned for her own wedding day to Prince Philip in 1947.

Sarah enclosed a touching message to the royal fan, writing: "Thank you so much for your amazingly caring and supportive messages for Beatrice and Edo's future happiness.

"It was a glorious day; the sun smiled down on them. We were all delighted to be able to come together and celebrate their love for one another. Beatrice looked stunning and Edo handsome – their love shone through.

"We are so happy to welcome Edo into our family and thank him for his love and devotion to Beatrice.

"Thank you for many years of kindness and loyalty."

The newlyweds with the Queen and Prince Philip on their wedding day

Princess Beatrice and property developer Edoardo were forced to postpone their original May nuptials at the Chapel Royal in St James's Palace, London amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The couple instead opted for a more intimate ceremony with their closest family and friends, including the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, once lockdown restrictions were lifted in July.

Beatrice and Edoardo also sent their own thank you cards to well-wishers, describing their wedding day as "magical" and thanking "those who have worked hard to protect our communities over the last few months, we owe them so much".

