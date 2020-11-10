Princess Beatrice sends beautiful handwritten letter to well-wishers The thoughtful royal took the time to personally thank fans

Princess Beatrice went the extra mile when it came to her wedding thank you notes. The thoughtful royal took the time to personally pen the letters herself as she reached out to well-wishers following her summer nuptials.

A photo shared on the Gert's Replies Instagram page shows Beatrice's handwritten card, which she wrote shortly after her wedding to husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Dated July 2020, and set down on personalised note paper emblazoned with a gold letter 'B' and a crown, it reads: "Thank you so much for the wonderful note you so kindly sent us on the occasion of our wedding this summer at Royal Lodge.

"Edo are I had a magical day filled with special moments with our families. We are so grateful to all those who have worked hard to protect our communities over the last few months, we owe them so much.

Beatrice thoughtfully sent handwritten notes to well-wishers (scroll right)

"Thank you for thinking of us as we begin married life." The letter is signed "Beatrice & Edo X."

It's thought that Beatrice, 32, and Edo, 36, are spending the second lockdown at her apartment at St James's Palace. The couple will also be joined by Edo's son Christopher, known as Wolfie.

The happy couple were married at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Royal Lodge, Windsor

The four-year-old child has split his time between his father and mother, Dara Huang, since the former couple separated in 2018 after three years together.

Current government guidelines state that children under the age of 18 are permitted to continue staying at both parents' homes during the second national lockdown period, but it is advised that they should keep travel time to a minimum where possible.

Prior to her relationship to Edo, Beatrice once shared her home with her sister Princess Eugenie, until Eugenie moved out and into Ivy Cottage within the grounds of Kensington Palace ahead of her marriage to Jack Brooksbank.

