Mike & Zara Tindall and Princess Beatrice & Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have matching home features The royals have all invested in the same set-up

Mike Tindall has revealed a new feature at the home he shares with his wife Zara: a Wattbike.

Likewise, Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi recently shared that the couple had invested in an at-home Peloton training bike.

WATCH: Mike Tindall discusses charity bike ride

Mike shared that he and Zara had invested in a personal training bike on Instagram, as he showed off a cycling jersey for a charity ride he participated in for Cure Parkinson's Trust. "It's arrived #jerseyofhope for the @cureparkinsonstrust ironically just as we go into lockdown 2.0," he captioned the post. "Think it's telling me to get back on the bike!! Thanks to @lecoluk for putting the jersey together and all the sponsors who donated to the cause along with @gozwift which allowed us to take it virtual!! @wattbike @alphafx19 @marmottours @niftyliftworldwide @marksandclerk @savills and many more I can't find on Insta!!"

A Wattbike allows people to cycle from the comfort of their own home, meaning that there is no need for Mike or Zara to leave the house during the lockdown period.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are said to be living at St James's Palace in London

Peloton bikes work in the same way, with world-class instructors and leaderboards for users to compete virtually.

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo opened up about his bike during an interview with The Financial Times, when asked what he does to de-stress. "I go for a run in the park, I get on my Peloton bike or play squash," he replied. "It's not a ritual but something I do when I have the time. There's always the feeling that you don’t want to do it before you start, but once it's over you feel so much better."

Edoardo and Beatrice are believed to be living at Beatrice's apartment in St James's Palace in London.

Mike and Zara Tindall live on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate

Zara and Mike, meanwhile, live on Zara's mother Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire. They share their property with their two young daughters, Mia and Lena.

