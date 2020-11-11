Princess Eugenie shares rare family photo for special occasion The royal took to Instagram

Princess Eugenie marked Armistice Day on Wednesday by asking her social media followers to send her photos of relatives that had served in the war.

Taking to Instagram, the royal wrote: "To celebrate this Armistice Day I asked my followers to send me their heroes who fought for our freedom. Thank you to everyone who shared and here are some of the many that I was sent. Enjoy."

Not only was Eugenie sent many incredible photos, but she even shared a rare picture of one of her own family members, her great uncle Victor Ferguson.

Eugenie shared the incredible photo of her uncle on Instagram

"I was sent this by my family – this is my great uncle Victor Ferguson," wrote the mother-to-be alongside the incredible black and white image.

Text accompanying Lt Victor's portrait read: "In memory of Lt Victor John (1898-1918) 2nd Life Guards, eldest son of Brig Gen Algernon and the Hon Mrs Ferguson of Polebrooke, Northamptonshire. Killed in action on 21st August 1918, at Amiens, France. Not forgotten by the Ferguson family."

Princess Eugenie wasn't the only member of the royal family to mark Armistice Day.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Earl and Countess of Wessex made a poignant appearance at the National Memorial Arboretum's service, where both gave readings.

The Duchess of Cambridge marked Remembrance week with a poignant video call

As for the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, they attended a special service at Westminster Abbey to mark the centenary of the burial of the Unknown Warrior.

The Duchess of Cambridge marked Remembrance week with a touching video call, telling the families of military personnel who have lost their lives to be "proud" of their loved ones, and the "sacrifice and bravery they've shown".

And of course, the royal family all joined together over the weekend for the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, which took place on 8 November.

