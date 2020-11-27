Kate Middleton to give important speech for project close to her heart The Duchess of Cambridge launched the early years survey in January

The Duchess of Cambridge has highlighted the crucial role early years play in raising the next generation of adults and shaping society, as the findings from her '5 Big Questions on the Under Fives' survey were published on Friday.

Kate has been the driving force behind the study – the largest of its kind in the UK on perceptions of early childhood – which reports that only one in four people recognise the key importance of the first five years of a child's life.

While 98% believe that nurture is essential to lifelong outcomes, some 24% think pregnancy to age five is the most pivotal period for health and happiness in adulthood.

The Duchess will give a keynote speech at an online forum hosted by The Royal Foundation and Ipsos MORI to discuss the full findings on Friday.

Kate will say in her address: "Over the last decade I have met people from all walks of life.

"I have seen that experiences such as homelessness, addiction and poor mental health are often grounded in a difficult childhood.

"But I have also seen how positive protective factors in the early years can play a crucial role in shaping our futures …

"The early years are not simply about how we raise our children. They are in fact about how we raise the next generation of adults.

"They are about the society we will become."

The Duchess at a briefing with Kelly Beaver (Managing Director of Public Affairs, Ipsos MORI)

Kensington Palace said next year the Duchess will announce ambitious plans to help elevate the importance of early childhood.

The landmark research – which has produced five key insights - also found that while 90% of people see parental mental health and wellbeing as being critical to a child's development, only 10% of parents mentioned taking the time to prioritise themselves.

The survey also found that parental loneliness has dramatically increased during the coronavirus pandemic, from 38% to 68% as parents have been cut off from family and friends.

And while support from local communities has increased during this unprecedented year, parents in the most deprived areas are less likely to have experienced this increased support than elsewhere.

The Duchess will also answer fans' questions on social media

Jason Knauf, chief executive of the Royal Foundation, said of Kate in the report's foreword: "Over the last nine years the Duchess of Cambridge has heard this first-hand from those who are tackling some of society's toughest challenges.

"She has seen over and over again how often problems can be traced back to the earliest years of someone's life and it has become her ambition to bring about change in this area."

More than 500,000 people responded to the questionnaire at the start of 2020, making it the largest ever response to a public survey of its kind.

Kate promoted the survey between 22 January and 21 February, making visits to Cardiff, Birmingham, Woking, London, Belfast and Aberdeen.

