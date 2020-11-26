Who will the Queen spend Christmas with this year? Possible royal bubbles This year will be very different for the royal family

Like many families around the UK, Christmas this year will be very different. Buckingham Palace has yet to announce what Her Majesty's plans for the festive period are.

But, like the rest of the nation, the Queen and her husband Prince Philip will have to think carefully about who to have in their Christmas bubble and whether it will be wise to even have visitors at Sandringham. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned families they must make a "personal judgment" about the risks of coronavirus to vulnerable loved ones.

Under the current relaxation of government restrictions, three households can mix from Wednesday 23 December to Sunday 27 December, but the bubble must be exclusive over the five-day period, meaning mixing with other households is not allowed.

WATCH Princess Charlotte curtsey to the Queen on Christmas Day last year

Traditionally, the Queen and Prince Philip invite their closest family members to Sandringham.

In the past, these have included the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the Duke of York, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, the Princess Royal and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

George and Charlotte made their public debut at Sandringham last year

The Queen, 94, and Philip, 99, may choose to bubble with Prince Charles and Camilla, although this would mean the Duchess would not be able to see her grandchildren and beloved grandchildren.

The two households may also bubble with the Cambridges. George and Charlotte made their public debut at Sandringham on Christmas Day last year. However, William and Kate may choose to spend Christmas with the Middleton family in Berkshire this year as they have spent the past few Christmases with the royals.

The Queen typically spends the festive period at Sandringham

Other possible households who may bubble with the Queen include the Princess Royal, who never fails to attend the public Christmas royal gatherings.

The Queen and Prince Philip may also bubble with their youngest son Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, and their two children Lady Louise Windsor, 17, and James, Viscount Severn, 12.

The Wessex family could form a bubble with Her Majesty this year

Prince Andrew, who has stepped out of the royal limelight, and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor. They may choose to bubble with their two children Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and their daughters' respective husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, instead of spending Christmas with the Queen.

Her Majesty is currently residing at Windsor Castle where she is being looked after by a reduced number of staff dubbed HMS Bubble. Rules would permit the monarch and Prince Philip to move to Sandringham during the five-day period.

