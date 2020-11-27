﻿
kate-middleton

Kate Middleton's gorgeous Reiss dress has a very sentimental story behind it

The Duchess appeared in a new video on Thursday

Fiona Ward

The Duchess of Cambridge has appeared in an important new video to announce the first findings from her early years survey, looking beautiful in a blue Reiss button-up dress.

In fact, Kate's latest frock has a very sentimental story behind it, since it's the outfit she wore to give her first-ever royal speech back in 2012.

The royal gave her first public address at the opening of The Treehouse, a hospice service for Suffolk and Essex - and the dress was sweetly significant at the time because it had also been worn by her mother Carole Middleton at Ascot in 2010. 

Loading the player...


WATCH: Kate wears sentimental Reiss dress for video appearance

Kate styled her original look with its statement black contrasting belt, though this time around she added a black leather accessory instead. She also wore what appears to be a new gold disc necklace, and styled her hair in her signature soft waves.

And while the 'Trina' dress is no longer available to shop at royal-favourite Reiss, you can currently buy a black version on eBay!

kate-reiss-dress-2012

Kate wore the dress to make her first speech as a royal in 2012

In further pictures released by the palace, the Duchess appears to have recycled another piece from her early royal wardrobe - this time her white Zara blazer worn during her 2016 Canada tour, and again at the Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre in 2017. 

carole-middleton-reiss-dress-ascot

Kate's mum Carole has also worn the dress before

Kate shared a new short video on Friday morning, too, in which she wore a red cable knit jumper as she pinned another insight from the survey to a brick wall. 

The Duchess revealed from the landmark research: "98 per cent of you said that nurture is essential to lifelong outcomes. But just one in four actually recognise the specific importance of the first five years of a child's life."

Kate-zara-blazer

Recycling a Zara blazer from 2016

On Monday, Kate revealed that more than half a million people took part in the survey, which she launched in January.

The Duchess promoted the project during a mini tour of the UK between 22 January and 21 February, making visits to Cardiff, Birmingham, Woking, London, Belfast and Aberdeen.

