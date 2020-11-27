Kate Middleton's gorgeous Reiss dress has a very sentimental story behind it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge has appeared in an important new video to announce the first findings from her early years survey, looking beautiful in a blue Reiss button-up dress.

In fact, Kate's latest frock has a very sentimental story behind it, since it's the outfit she wore to give her first-ever royal speech back in 2012.

The royal gave her first public address at the opening of The Treehouse, a hospice service for Suffolk and Essex - and the dress was sweetly significant at the time because it had also been worn by her mother Carole Middleton at Ascot in 2010.

WATCH: Kate wears sentimental Reiss dress for video appearance

Kate styled her original look with its statement black contrasting belt, though this time around she added a black leather accessory instead. She also wore what appears to be a new gold disc necklace, and styled her hair in her signature soft waves.

And while the 'Trina' dress is no longer available to shop at royal-favourite Reiss, you can currently buy a black version on eBay!

Kate wore the dress to make her first speech as a royal in 2012

In further pictures released by the palace, the Duchess appears to have recycled another piece from her early royal wardrobe - this time her white Zara blazer worn during her 2016 Canada tour, and again at the Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre in 2017.

Kate's mum Carole has also worn the dress before

Kate shared a new short video on Friday morning, too, in which she wore a red cable knit jumper as she pinned another insight from the survey to a brick wall.

The Duchess revealed from the landmark research: "98 per cent of you said that nurture is essential to lifelong outcomes. But just one in four actually recognise the specific importance of the first five years of a child's life."

Recycling a Zara blazer from 2016

On Monday, Kate revealed that more than half a million people took part in the survey, which she launched in January.

The Duchess promoted the project during a mini tour of the UK between 22 January and 21 February, making visits to Cardiff, Birmingham, Woking, London, Belfast and Aberdeen.

