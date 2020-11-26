The Countess of Wessex shares rare personal tweet to highlight important cause The Queen's daughter-in-law wrote a powerful message

The Countess of Wessex posted a rare personal tweet to mark an issue close to her heart on Wednesday.

Sharing a message from the royal family's official Twitter account, Sophie, 55, wrote: "Today I stand with survivors of conflict-related sexual violence, as we mark the International Day to End Violence against Women. To the inspirational survivors I have met through my support of @end_svc - we will continue to fight against the stigma and silence. - Sophie."

READ: Who will the Queen spend Christmas with this year? Possible royal bubbles

Loading the player...

WATCH: Duchess Camilla marks International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

The Countess signed off her tweet with an orange heart emoji and shared a moving photo from her visit to Kosovo in October 2019.

Sophie supports the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda and Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative (PSVI). In recent years, her work has also taken her to India, Lebanon, South Sudan and Sierre Leone.

MORE: Prince George and Princess Charlotte set to enjoy extra family time with their parents this week

The tweet included a photo of Sophie during her visit to Kosovo in 2019

Sophie's sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cornwall, also shared a moving video message to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Camilla, who is patron of domestic abuse charity, SafeLives, said: "Today gives us all the opportunity to remember those who have suffered and those who, tragically, have died as a result of these heinous crimes.

"I very much hope that it will encourage all of us to help people we know who might be living in the dark world of abuse and coercion. This will be particularly important in the build-up to Christmas – a time when, very sadly, domestic abuse increases.

"But today is also a day that can give us hope. Together, we can and we must eliminate violence against women."

MORE: Danish royal family confirms socially distanced Christmas plans

MORE: Mike Tindall announces very sad news in Instagram post

Delighted today to welcome HRH The Countess of Wessex @RoyalFamily on her virtual royal visit to Libya 🇱🇾 to champion Women, Peace & Security. HRH will meet a range of women,including peacebuilders, civil society & refugees to discuss key issues affecting women & girls in Libya🇱🇾 pic.twitter.com/jri0eHElSY — UK in Libya🇬🇧🇱🇾 (@UKinLibya) October 28, 2020

Sophie carried out a virtual visit to Libya in October

The Countess of Wessex has also been stepping out to help those in need during lockdown, recently volunteering with Wokingham Foodbank in Berkshire.

Sophie and her husband Prince Edward reside at Bagshot Park in Surrey with their children Lady Louise Windsor, 17, and James, Viscount Severn, 12.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.