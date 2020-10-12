Kate Middleton shares sneak peek of her special visit to the Natural History Museum The Duchess of Cambridge became the museum's patron in 2013

The Duchess of Cambridge revealed her joy at being back at the reopened Natural History Museum in London as she appeared in a new video ahead of a special event.

Kate, 38, will announce the Grand Title winner of this year's Wildlife Photographer of the year in a video for the competition's first virtual awards ceremony on Tuesday 13 October.

Standing in the museum's iconic Hintze Hall and wearing a black trouser suit, the Duchess said: "It is so wonderful to be back at the reopened Natural History Museum where we can all enjoy its treasures once again."

She continued: "I'm here because tomorrow night I'm announcing the fifty-sixth winner Wildlife Photographer of the Year. I've been lucky enough to have a quick preview and I can say it's truly spectacular. I can't wait for you all to see it."

Now in its fifty-sixth instalment, the Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year is the world’s longest running and most prestigious annual wildlife photography competition.

The Duchess filming in the Natural History Museum

This is the second time that the Duchess of Cambridge will join the Natural History Museum in honouring photographers at the annual awards ceremony. In 2014, Kate awarded the Grand Title winners to celebrate the fiftieth year of the competition.

Selected from over 49,000 entries from around the world by a panel of international experts, this year’s winning images will be exhibited at the Natural History Museum on 16 October 2020 before touring across the UK and internationally.

Kate has previously spoken of her love of the museum

The Court Circular noted that Kate attended a meeting with Ms Fiona McWilliams (Executive Director of Development) at the Natural History Museum last Wednesday.

The Duchess, who has been patron of the Natural History Museum since 2013, previously shared her love of the London landmark in a speech in 2017, saying: "Like many of you here tonight, I remember visiting the Natural History Museum as a child, and being inspired with a love of nature.

"And now, as a parent myself, I am experiencing the joy all over again with my own children, who adore coming here, and it is not just to see the T-Rex, mind you."

Kate attended the awards ceremony in 2014

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also taken their children on trips to the museum. Prince William and Kate took their eldest son Prince George to the Sensational Butterflies exhibition in 2014 just before his first birthday.

Earlier this year, the couple's youngest child Prince Louis, then one, was also spotted during a fun outing to the Natural History Museum with his nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

