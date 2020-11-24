Prince George and Princess Charlotte set to enjoy extra family time with Prince William and Kate Middleton this week The young royals attend Thomas's Battersea school

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are set to have a slight change to their usual routine this week.

The young royals attend Thomas's Battersea school in south-west London and they're scheduled to enjoy a long weekend.

According to the school's website, pupils will get a day off from school on Friday 27 November, although the reason why has not been confirmed.

George, seven, and Charlotte, five, can look forward to enjoying some more family time with their parents, Prince William and Kate, and their younger brother, Prince Louis.

The Cambridges' children were last seen publicly in photos released by Kensington Palace in September, as George, Charlotte and Louis got to meet one of their heroes, Sir David Attenborough.

We also got to hear the young royals speak for the first time, as they featured in an adorable video in which they asked the natural historian a series of questions about animals and nature.

The family-of-five enjoyed a staycation on the Isles of Scilly during October half-term, after previously visiting Tresco in the summer.

The week-long break got off to a fun start as George, Charlotte and Louis helped their parents to bake cupcakes, which were delivered to a Royal British Legion care home in Norfolk in support of the Poppy Appeal.

George, Charlotte and Louis made the Queen and Prince Philip a special card

The Cambridge children also showcased their artistic talents in the form of a homemade card for their great-grandparents, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, as they celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary last Friday.

Kensington Palace shared a close-up of the creation after Buckingham Palace released a new portrait of the monarch and her husband beaming at their gift from their great-grandchildren.

The card was emblazoned with the number 73, coloured in neatly by the three royal youngsters, surrounded by colourful polka dots.

