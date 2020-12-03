Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spotted Christmas tree shopping - details

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are getting their new home ready for the festive season it would seem, as the pair were reportedly spotted shopping for their Christmas tree during a low-key outing.

Prince Harry even had a sweet interaction with one excited little boy, who thought he was a member of staff!

Twitter user James shared on Wednesday: "Meghan and Prince Harry came into my work today and we sold them their Christmas Tree."

In a second tweet, he added: "We had our lot empty when they got there- their agent promoted them a good time to come instead of us shutting it down. There was one family in there and their stoked little son ran through trees up to Harry and asked if he worked here not knowing who that is."

Harry and Meghan are now living in Montecito in Santa Barbara with their 18-month-old son Archie, after stepping back from royal duties in March.

Harry and Meghan on Christmas Day 2018

Back in 2016, when Harry and Meghan were newly dating, they were spotted shopping for a Christmas tree at Pines and Needles in Battersea, London.

A spokesperson for the shop told HELLO! at the time: "They came in at about 8.30pm last night. Prince Harry was with Meghan and hilariously the staff only recognised Meghan at first – they were so excited to have the girl from Suits there. It wasn't particularly cold but they were gloved and hatted out."

The couple picked up a Nordmann Fir and exchanged Christmas pleasantries with staff at the time.

Meghan's first Christmas with the royals in 2017

The Sussexes will celebrate their first Christmas together in the US. They spent last Christmas in Canada with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh will be at Windsor Castle during the festive period, while HELLO! understands that the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will stay at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.

