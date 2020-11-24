Removal vans spotted in Windsor after Princess Eugenie moves into Frogmore Cottage - report The royal is close to her cousin Prince Harry

Removal vans have been spotted at Windsor Castle just days after it was confirmed that Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank had moved into the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's UK residence Frogmore Cottage.

Pictures published by MailOnline show an Abels removal van outside the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's Berkshire residence.

The UK-based company has held a royal warrant to Her Majesty The Queen for removals and storage services since 1988.

It is not clear however whether the removal vans are linked to Eugenie and Jack's move.

HELLO! has reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

While Prince Harry and Meghan moved to the US in March after stepping back from royal duties, HELLO! understands that Frogmore Cottage will remain their UK residence.

A source close to the Sussexes told HELLO! that "they are delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they start their own family".

Frogmore Cottage was converted from separate apartments into a family home

Eugenie and Jack, who are set to welcome their first child in early 2021, are thought to have relocated to the Grade II-listed property in Windsor in recent weeks from their Kensington Palace abode, Ivy Cottage.

Frogmore Cottage underwent extensive renovation works in 2019 before Harry and Meghan moved in, converting the property from separate apartments to a single-family home.

In September, it was confirmed that the couple had repaid the £2.4 million of taxpayers' money spent on renovating their Windsor residence.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in March

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first marital home was Nottingham Cottage within the grounds of Kensington Palace. Harry, Meghan and their son Archie now live in Montecito in Santa Barbara.

Eugenie's parents, the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, still reside at her childhood home, Royal Lodge, in Windsor. She and Jack spent the first lockdown in March with Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah at their home.

The move to Frogmore Cottage means that the Princess will be closer to her grandparents, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, who have been living at Windsor Castle during England's second lockdown.

