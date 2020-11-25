Charles Spencer offers sympathy to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Harry has remained close to his late mother's family

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer offered his sympathy to his nephew Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, following the news that the Duchess had suffered a miscarriage in the summer.

Speaking on ITV's Lorraine, Earl Spencer said: "I can't imagine the agony for any couple of losing a child in this way. It's so very, very sad. And of course, I totally agree with you, all thoughts with them today."

Harry has remained close with his late mother Diana's siblings since her tragic death in 1997, with the Princess' sisters Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale both attending Archie's christening in 2019.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed she had suffered a miscarriage, losing her second child in July while she and Harry were living in Los Angeles.

In a deeply personal essay published by the New York Times on Wednesday, Meghan wrote about her devastating loss: "Sitting in a hospital bed, watching my husband's heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine, I realised that the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, 'Are you OK?'"

Meghan and Harry with their son Archie

She continued: "Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few.

"In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage.

"Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning."

Harry, Meghan and their 18-month-old son Archie now live in Montecito in Santa Barbara, after the Duke and Duchess stepped back from royal duties in March.

If you have been affected by this story, The Miscarriage Association is a charity that offers support to people who have lost a baby. They have a helpline (01924 200 799, Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm) and an email address (info@miscarriageassociation.org.uk), and can put you in touch with a support volunteer.

