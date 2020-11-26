Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's cosy Thanksgiving plans revealed It's their first holiday celebration in the States

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's plans for Thanksgiving include a "quiet dinner at home," as they celebrate the holiday for the first time as a family in the US.

A source close to the Sussexes tells HELLO! that Prince Harry and Meghan are "going to have a quiet dinner at home and are looking forward to celebrating their first American Thanksgiving in the states as a family.

"They plan to enjoy a homecooked meal with traditional Thanksgiving dishes, including recipes made with fresh vegetables from their garden".

WATCH: Harry and Meghan: From the UK to California

Harry and Meghan moved to the US with their son Archie after stepping back from royal duties in March. The couple bought their first family home in Montecito in Santa Barbara in July.

The Sussexes celebrated Thanksgiving in Canada last year with their baby son and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

In a deeply personal piece for the New York Times, published on Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex revealed the heartbreaking news that she had suffered a miscarriage in July.

Harry, Meghan and Archie on their royal tour of Africa in 2019

She wrote: "Sitting in a hospital bed, watching my husband's heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine, I realised that the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, 'Are you OK?'"

She continued: "Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few.

"In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage.

"Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning."

Harry and Meghan moved to the US in March

Meghan has been praised by pregnancy loss charities for speaking openly about her experience of miscarriage.

Sophie King, a midwife at the charity Tommy's, said the Duchess of Sussex's article sent a "powerful message" to others who have experienced the loss of a baby.

She added: "One in four pregnancies ends in loss, but it's a real taboo in society, so mothers like Meghan sharing their stories is a vital step in breaking down that stigma and shame.

"Meghan's essay praises the bravery of parents who share their stories, and those who prefer to grieve privately can still find comfort and connection in reading about others' experiences."

