Kate Middleton to miss out on glamorous royal family event for the first time in years The Duchess of Cambridge has only worn a tiara ten times

The royal ladies only wear tiaras for formal evening events such as state dinners and receptions.

It's an exciting moment for us all when the Duchess of Cambridge steps out in a tiara, all the more so since we've only seen Kate wear a sparkling headpiece ten times in her nine years as a member of the royal family.

Sadly, this year, it seems unlikely that we will get to see Kate in her favourite Lover's Knot tiara, that once belonged to Diana, Princess of Wales. So royal fans will have to wait a while before the Duchess' next tiara moment.

RELATED: The Duchess of Cambridge's most show-stopping tiaras revealed

Loading the player...

WATCH: Incredible footage of Princess Diana's sparkling wedding tiara unveiled

The royal family's official website revealed in October: "In line with current government guidelines, and as a sensible precaution in the current circumstances, there will be no large scale events held at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle for the rest of this year."

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh returned to Windsor Castle in October, after a brief break at the Sandringham estate. The monarch's plans for Christmas are still to be confirmed by Buckingham Palace, amid the COVID-19 rules on Christmas bubbles.

Kate at the Queen's Diplomatic Corps reception in December 2019

The last time royal fans got to see the Duchess of Cambridge in a tiara was at the Queen's Diplomatic Corps reception in December 2019.

Kate looked stunning in a velvet Alexander McQueen gown with the diamond and pearl Lover's Knot tiara – which has become her signature headpiece. The jewels were originally given to Diana as a wedding gift from the Queen in 1981.

On her wedding day to Prince William in 2011, Kate was loaned the Cartier Halo tiara from Her Majesty.

MORE: Princess Beatrice's stunning royal wedding tiara has a very special story

MORE: This is when Princess Charlotte will wear her first tiara

Kate wearing the Cartier Halo tiara on her wedding day

King George VI first commissioned Cartier to design the tiara for his wife, the Queen Mother in 1936, and it was then passed on to Princess Elizabeth on her 18th birthday.

The first time we saw Kate wear a tiara after the royal wedding was at the Diplomatic Corps reception in December 2013.

Kate wearing the Lotus Flower tiara during the China state dinner

She donned the Lotus Flower tiara, which once belonged to the Queen Mother and was originally a necklace from Garrard.

The jewels were passed down to the Queen Mother's youngest daughter Princess Margaret, who wore the headpiece on numerous occasions throughout her life.

Kate also wore the tiara again for the China state visit in 2015.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.