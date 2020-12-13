Everyone is saying the same thing about Prince Louis after panto outing Prince William's youngest son has a strong family resemblance…

Prince Louis made his red-carpet debut with his family this weekend as the Cambridges attended a pantomime in London.

Royal fans loved the chance to see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge alongside their three children: Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and two-year-old Prince Louis.

And many of them couldn't help pointing out just how much Louis looks like his granddad – Kate's dad, Michael Middleton!

The family was honoured to watch a special performance of The National Lottery’s Pantoland at The Palladium, which was held to thank key workers and their families for their hard work during the pandemic.

On Saturday, the royals shared photos from their visit to on their Kensington Palace Instagram account, which included pictures taken on the red carpet and inside the royal box at the theatre.

They quickly sparked several comments about how much Louis resembles his grandfather.

The outing was the Cambridges first red carpet event as a family of five

One wrote: "Louis looks like Kate’s father," and others chimed in with their agreement, adding: "Yes I thought that," and: "He really does!"

Another commenter added: "I think both the boys do," finishing their comment with a smiley face emoji.

Several other commenters simply responded: "Beautiful family."

The caption which accompanied the sweet photos of the Cambridges gave more information about their outing.

Fans noticed how much Louis looks like Kate's father, Michael

It read: "The Duke and Duchess and their family attended a special pantomime performance of The National Lottery’s Pantoland at The Palladium, which was held to thank key workers and their families for their phenomenal efforts this year.

"Before the performance, The Duke delivered a short speech to thank those across the country for the sacrifices they have made to keep the country operating and to support their communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"During the interval, The Duke and Duchess also met a small number of key worker families to hear more about their experiences over the past year, before popping backstage to thank the cast and crew."

