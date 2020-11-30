Will Kate and Pippa Middleton join Carole and Michael at Bucklebury for Christmas? The Duchess of Cambridge is close to her parents and siblings

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have spent many a Christmas at Sandringham House with the Queen and members of the royal family in recent years; however the couple's festive plans are still to be confirmed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince William and Kate have also joined the Duchess' parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and her younger siblings, Pippa and James Middleton, during the festive season in the past.

However, under the current relaxation of government restrictions, only three households can mix from Wednesday 23 December to Sunday 27 December, but the bubble must be exclusive over the five-day period, meaning mixing with other households is not allowed.

READ: Prince William and Kate Middleton to release new family photo

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Middleton shares stunning video from Scottish Highlands

Like millions of families across the nation, the Middletons will also have to decide who to form a Christmas bubble with.

Carole and Michael's youngest son James and his fiancée Alizee Thevenet stayed with the couple at their home in Bucklebury during the first lockdown in March.

The couple, who have had to postpone their wedding this year, have since spent the latter part of this year in Scotland, staying at the stunning Glen Affric estate, which is owned by his sister Pippa's in-laws.

James and Alizee may opt to remain in the Scottish Highlands throughout the festive period, which would mean that Carole and Michael could form a bubble with their daughters Kate and Pippa and their families.

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton's home is the epitome of Zen

ROYAL BARGAIN: Get over £100 worth of royal beauty products for just £30

The Cambridges joined the Middletons for Christmas in Bucklebury in 2016

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have only missed Christmas at Sandringham twice in their married life – in 2012 and 2016, they joined the Middletons in Bucklebury instead.

If William and Kate are unable to join the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh in Norfolk amid the restrictions this year, they could decide to spend Christmas with Carole and Michael.

In a glamorous Instagram photo for her company Party Pieces earlier this month, before the rules about Christmas bubbles were announced, Carole provided some insight into what her family Christmas might look like this year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

MORE: Pippa Middleton debuts cool new look on casual London outing

Carole and Michael in Sandringham in January 2020

The caption, which was titled "A winter message from our founder, Carole" began, "We may not be able to get together but, after a year like 2020, we need to remember what’s really important this Christmas.

"For me, what really matters is that my family feels connected. I normally let my grandchildren help me decorate the tree.

"This year, I'll ask them by video call to decide which decoration should go where. It may need to be tastefully rearranged later…!"

Last year, Kate's parents and siblings spent Christmas in St. Barts, where Pippa Midldeton's in-laws, David and Jane Matthews, own the five-star luxury resort Eden Rock.

Carole and Michael then returned to the UK in early January to join Kate, William and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in Norfolk, where they were pictured attending a Sunday church service together.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.