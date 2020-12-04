5 things we'll miss from a traditional royal Christmas this year The royals will be celebrating the festive season separately in 2020

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh will miss their traditional Christmas at Sandringham with members of the royal family for the first time in over 30 years this year.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed the monarch and her husband will spend the festive period at Windsor Castle instead, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the years, we've become accustomed to seeing the royals walk to the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

We've seen new additions to the family make their debuts over the years, including Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, as well as younger royals such as Lady Louise Windsor, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

HELLO! takes a look at some of the things we'll miss from a traditional royal Christmas this year…

Royal fashion

The royal family's outfits on Christmas Day are always a big talking point and we've seen an array of fabulous looks from the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and of course, the Queen's colour block coats over the years.

Kate and Charlotte on Christmas Day 2019

Meghan looked chic in all-navy ensemble by Victoria Beckham in 2018 for her first Christmas as a member of the royal family.

Last year, Kate sweetly matched her forest green accessories to her daughter Charlotte's Amaia Kids coat.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte stealing the limelight

William and Kate's eldest children made their debut on the way to church in 2019, much to the delight of the locals who had gathered outside the church to meet them.

George and Charlotte made their Christmas Day debut last year

George and Charlotte took the time to speak with members of the public, with the pair receiving gifts, including an inflatable flamingo, handmade dolls and bouquets of flowers.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's first Christmas as newlyweds

Beatrice and Edoardo were newly-engaged last Christmas

The Queen's granddaughter married property developer Edoardo in a surprise royal wedding in Windsor in July, and while the couple attended last year's Christmas Day service, this would have been their first as newlyweds.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's last Christmas before royal baby

The couple will celebrate their last Christmas before they become a family of three with the arrival of their first child in early 2021.

Jack and Eugenie are expecting their first child in 2021

Eugenie and Jack, who married in 2018, often join the Queen and the royals at the Christmas Day service, but it's thought they will celebrate the day with Eugenie's parents, the Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York at the family home Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Royals curtseying to the Queen

Her Majesty usually travels to the Christmas Day service by car and the royals usually wait for the monarch's arrival, greeting her with a bow or a curtsey.

Meghan joined the royals when she was engaged to Harry in 2017

In one adorable moment in 2019, Princess Charlotte was spotted curtseying to her great-grandmother for the first time in public.

