12 special gifts Princess Kate received from the royal family

You may have often wondered what kind of gifts are bestowed upon the likes of the Princess of Wales and it is true that Kate has received a number of thoughtful presents from her royal family members, including the late Queen Elizabeth II.

It is no secret that a number of special presents have been family heirlooms. These have included a number of iconic pieces from Princess Diana's jewellery collection, as well as gifts from Sophie Wessex.

Take a look at some of the special gifts Kate has received throughout her time in the royal family...

Anmer Hall

Talk about a dream wedding gift! The Queen bestowed newlyweds Prince William and Kate with their very own home on the Sandringham estate after their wedding in 2011.

The Cambridges' Norfolk abode, Anmer Hall

Anmer Hall has since been entirely renovated and is where the couple often spend the school holidays, including during lockdown. They also lived there for over two years before they returned to Kensington Palace for the start of Prince George's school education.

Princess Diana's engagement ring

Upon their engagement in 2010, Kate was presented with perhaps the most famous piece from William's mother's collection - her engagement ring. The striking band features a 12-carat sapphire surrounded by 14 diamonds and set in 18-carat white gold, and has set trends around the world ever since.

Sapphire and diamond earrings

Prince William also gave Kate a pair of matching sapphire and diamond earrings around the time of their wedding.

Kate has sapphire jewellery similar to her engagement ring

The Princess had them customised into drop earrings and debuted them on her tour of Canada, wearing them on several subsequent occasions over the years.

A white and yellow diamond jewellery set

Generous father-in-law King Charles gave Kate a set of art deco diamond jewellery as a wedding gift in 2011. The set features a white and yellow diamond bracelet, earrings and ring, which Kate has worn on several occasions, both together and separately.

A charm bracelet

Meanwhile, the Queen Consort presented Kate with a gold link charm bracelet as a wedding gift. The bracelet features a gold disc engraved with a C for Catherine and a coronet on one side, and a crown and C for Camilla on the other. The Princess has been spotted wearing the bracelet on a few occasions, including at Zara and Mike Tindall's wedding in July 2011.

Green amethyst earrings

Prince William treated Kate to some jewellery from her favourite designer, Kiki McDonough, for their first Christmas as a married couple.

Kate wearing her green amethyst earrings on Christmas Day in 2015

The green amethyst earrings are surrounded by diamonds and set in 18-carat yellow gold, and Kate debuted them as she attended the church service on Christmas Day in 2011.

An eternity ring

The romantic Prince is also believed to have bought Kate a diamond eternity ring by Anoushka following the birth of their son Prince George in 2013.

The Ballon Bleu de Cartier watch

Lucky Kate received the Ballon Bleu de Cartier watch for her third wedding anniversary in 2014. Not only is the watch set with a tiny sapphire - matching her engagement ring - but the brand also has a special significance to Prince William, whose late mother always wore a Cartier watch and gave him a specially-engraved timepiece for one of his birthdays.

Royal Family Order

In October 2018, the Princess of Wales attended a lavish state banquet with the Dutch royal family during their visit to the UK. The brooch pinned to Kate's dress was the Royal Family Order, a personal gift from the monarch, which is painted with an image of the Queen, and made from glass, rather than the traditional ivory.

The Princess wearing the Royal Family Order at The Netherlands state banquet in 2018

This was the second time that Kate had been seen wearing the special gift – the first being in December 2017 when she attended the Diplomatic Corps reception. The Royal Family Order is a special honour given to female family members as a thank you for their service.

The Queen's highest honour

In April 2019, the Princess was granted the Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victoria Order (GCVO) by the Queen. The awards in the Royal Victorian Order are made personally by the Queen, for services to the sovereign, and highlights the Princess' close relationship with the royal family and her countless work.

The Royal Victoria Order was first instituted by Queen Victoria in 1896 to reward personal services performed on her behalf. Kate was awarded the highest ranking from the award – with the ranks being Knight or Dame Grand Cross (GCVO), Knight or Dame Commander (KCVO or DCVO), Commander (CVO), Lieutenant (LVO) and Member (MVO).

An aquamarine and gold bracelet

The Princess debuted a £139 bracelet by Halcyon Days in January 2020 and its official description made us think that it could have been a birthday gift from William as the couple love to holiday in Mustique.

Maya Torque Aquamarine bracelet, £139, Halcyon Days

The website reads: "Dive into tranquil blue Caribbean surroundings with the Maya Torque Aquamarine bangle." But Kate's aunt-in-law, the Countess of Wessex, also has the same piece of jewellery in the pearl version, so perhaps it was Sophie that gifted it to the Duchess?

An art deco brooch

A recent gift to the Princess was debuted on Remembrance Sunday this year when she was spotted wearing a new brooch sold by Bentley & Skinner. The Art Deco style piece is a rectangular shape beset with diamonds.

The corners have been cut away to give it a distinctive shape with a central round-cut diamond at its centre and baguette-cut diamonds at the top and bottom.

Kate wore the piece on Remembrance Sunday

It seems Kate could have been given the brooch to mark her landmark 40th birthday but it is yet to be revealed who gave her the stunning piece of jewellery. Perhaps her husband Prince William, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, or the Middleton family.

There is also a chance that Kate received the £14,500 brooch from the late Queen, with the Princess quietly choosing to honour the late monarch at the poignant event.

