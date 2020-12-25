How will the royal family celebrate Christmas this year? From the Queen to Meghan Markle

It was announced at the beginning of December that the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh would be spending Christmas at Windsor Castle and not Sandringham in light of the coronavirus pandemic, but where will other members of the royal family be on this very unusual Christmas Day? Find out below…

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh

It's going to be a very different Christmas for the Queen and her husband Prince Philip this year, who will spend the day at Windsor Castle for the first time in more than 30 years.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are spending Christmas at Highgrove House this year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, Charles shared a glimpse of his and wife Camilla's beautifully decorated Christmas tree at Highgrove House, as he delivered a special festive message to members of the armed forces, thanking them for their "continued service, dedication to duty and sacrifice".

Twinkling fairy lights and silver tinsel could be seen on the tree behind Charles as he recorded his message, along with some very special Christmas decorations.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Prince William, Kate, Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, are thought to be spending Christmas at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

Traditionally the Cambridges would join the Queen and the rest of the royals at Sandringham House for the festive period.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their 18-month-old son Archie are celebrating their first Christmas together in the US this year. On Wednesday, the family released their 2020 Christmas card, which featured an artistic rendering of the family as they pose in the garden of their California home.

On the card, Meghan, 39, was pictured in a white shirt and jeans, and her husband Prince Harry also wore jeans and a casual top.

Young Archie, dressed similarly casually, was held by his dad as his mum reached an arm out to him, and the family's two pet dogs were in the front of the frame.

The text on the card read: "Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year."

The drawing is based on a photo of the family taken by Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex

The Earl and Countess of Wessex are thought to be celebrating Christmas at their Surrey home, Bagshot Park, amid the UK's coronavirus restrictions.

Traditionally, Edward, Sophie and their children would be among the royals to spend the festive period at Sandringham with the Queen.

This week, the Wessexes sent out their annual Christmas card, which features a picture of Prince Edward and Sophie during a joint engagement.

The snap showed the couple laughing as they visited Vauxhall City Farm, where they got up close and personal with some friendly alpacas in October.

The Christmas card was signed by the couple and their two teenage children, Lady Louise Windsor, 17, and James, Viscount Severn, who recently celebrated his 13th birthday.

