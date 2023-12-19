15 festive photos of the royals celebrating Christmas

It's the most wonderful time of the year and the royals themselves love bringing a bit of festive cheer.

The King will host members of the royal family at Sandringham for Christmas this year, as is tradition.

But Queen Camilla's children and grandchildren are also expected to join the fun this year.

The royals step out for church on 25 December, but in the lead-up to the big day, there's lots of festive-themed engagements and charity events.

From Queen Camilla inviting children to decorate the Christmas tree at Clarence House every year to the Princess of Wales's Christmas carol concert, we're taking a look back at some of the best festive royal photos.

King Charles's first Christmas speech © Getty The King delivered his first Christmas speech in 2022, just three months into his reign. The monarch said: "I am standing here in this exquisite Chapel of St. George at Windsor Castle, so close to where my beloved mother, The late Queen, is laid to rest with my dear father. "I am reminded of the deeply touching letters, cards and messages which so many of you have sent my wife and myself and I cannot thank you enough for the love and sympathy you have shown our whole family. "I am reminded of the deeply touching letters, cards and messages which so many of you have sent my wife and myself and I cannot thank you enough for the love and sympathy you have shown our whole family. Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones. We feel their absence at every familiar turn of the season and remember them in each cherished tradition."

Queen Camilla's annual tradition © Getty Every year Queen Camilla invites children supported by her charities to decorate the Christmas tree at Clarence House. There have been plenty of heartwarming surprises over the years, including guest appearances from Santa Claus and his reindeer.

Christmas carols © Getty Prince George and Princess Charlotte made their debut at the Princess of Wales's second Christmas concert in 2022. And we love the snowy backdrop as they arrived at Westminster Abbey.

A right royal Christmas © Getty One from the archives! A young Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip admire their beautifully decorated Christmas tree while filming a television special about life in the British royal family in 1969.

Prince Harry in Afghanistan © Getty Prince Harry dons a Santa hat at Camp Bastion in 2012 during his second time serving in Afghanistan as an Apache pilot. Harry spent ten years in the army and was first deployed to Afghanistan for ten weeks between 2007 and 2008.

Queen Elizabeth II © Getty The late Queen Elizabeth made a Christmas speech every year, except in 1969 when a special royal documentary was released instead. This image taken at Buckingham Palace in 2017 shows Her Late Majesty after recording her speech, in front of a gold themed Christmas tree. Placed on her desk are two photographs showing her with the late Duke of Edinburgh, and two of her great-grandchildren, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Santa's little helper © Getty Princess Kate looked incredibly festive in a green knit and a red puffer jacket as she helped preschoolers to pick out the perfect Christmas tree in 2019.

Christmas crafts © Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh showed off her creative side as she decorated glass baubles during a festive workshop at the Disability Initiative's Resource Centre in 2020.

Sweet treats © Getty William and Kate's son George, then aged three, looked adorable as he left church clutching a candy cane when the family spent Christmas with the Middletons in 2016.

Festive Fergie © Getty Sarah, Duchess of York helped to spread some festive cheer at charity event in 2001.

Tis the season © Getty The King and Queen supported Kate at her Christmas carol concert in 2022. Westminster Abbey looked perfect for the occasion, decorated with Christmas trees, twinkling lights and candles.

Christmas party © Getty Kate looks ready for the festive season in this fun snap. The then Duchess of Cambridge joined Christmas party with the Anna Freud Centre in 2015 and of course, she wore a red dress for the occasion.

Pantomime © Getty No Christmas is complete without a trip to the Pantomime. How sweet do Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie look in their matching outfits and paper crowns after being treated to a performance of Cinderella in the 1990s?

Together at Christmas © Getty While the royals had to social distance in December 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, they came together to thank key workers during a special outdoor event at Windsor Castle following William and Kate's UK train tour.

Festive fashion © Getty Princess Beatrice looked fashionably festive in a tartan dress for Kate's Christmas concert 2023, when she was accompanied by her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and his son, Christopher Woolf.

