The Queen is preparing for a very different Christmas season this year as a result of coronavirus restrictions. But that hasn't stopped her from reaching out to others to mark the festive holiday. New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has taken to Instagram to reveal details of a very touching call she recently received from the monarch.

Jacinda, 40, shared a snapshot showing her sat behind her desk, smiling as she talks on the phone. She told her 1.6million followers: "It was such a busy week last week that I didn't get a chance to pass on a very special message!

"Her Majesty the Queen was kind enough to check in to see how New Zealander have been doing as we finish off the year, and to wish everyone a wonderful break (she shared a few memories from her time here during the holiday season, it was really lovely.)"

Fans were quick to react to her post, with one writing: "Two very strong women among others leading our world for a better future." Meanwhile, a second joked: "I really hope you asked her if she watches The Crown?!"

Jacinda Ardern revealed details of her call from the Queen on Instagram

The Queen, 94, and her husband Prince Philip, 99, will be spending the festive period at Windsor Castle for the first time in 33 years.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson previously confirmed: "Having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor."

The monarch and Prince Philip will celebrate Christmas together in Windsor

The monarch and her husband traditionally spend the festive period at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, and have done so since 1988.

The last time the Queen and her family spent the festive season at Windsor Castle was in 1987, when her now-adult grandchildren, including Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Prince William and Prince Harry, were just children.

