The Queen makes romantic gesture to Prince Philip during Christmas speech

The Queen made a romantic gesture to her husband Prince Philip during her Christmas Day speech, with a photo of the Duke of Edinburgh taking pride of place next to the monarch during her address to the nation.

Taken from her private collection, the portrait of Philip showed him wearing a light blue collared jacket as he looked at something in the distance.

The Queen's Christmas Day speech 2020

It's been a very unusual Christmas for the Queen and her husband, who have spent the day at Windsor Castle for the first time in more than 30 years.

The monarch's speech was pre-recorded in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle and was televised as usual at 3pm on Christmas Day.

In her speech, which was highly anticipated following a year overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic, the 94-year-old monarch reflected on the past year and spoke of her pride in the nation, saying: "In the United Kingdom and around the world, people have risen magnificently to the challenges of the year, and I am so proud and moved by this quiet, indomitable spirit. To our young people in particular I say thank you for the part you have played."

The Queen wore a beautiful rich purple Angela Kelly dress and a Queen Mother diamond and mother of pearl shell brooch, which was designed by Lord Courtauld-Thomson and made in 1919.

The brooch was left to The Queen Mother in 1944 by his sister, Winifred Hope Thomson.

The Queen Mother wore the stunning brooch throughout her life, including on her 100th birthday on 4th August 2000.

As for Her Majesty The Queen, she has worn the brooch several times, including on Remembrance Sunday in 2018, the 60th anniversary of her accession to the throne and her father King George VI’s death in 2012, the wedding of her eldest granddaughter Zara Tindall in 2011, and the unveiling of a statue of the Queen Mother on the Mall in February 2009.

