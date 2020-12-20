Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal exciting news The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced a new partnership

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been very busy recently, announcing their podcast partnership with Spotify earlier this week.

On Sunday, they announced their latest project, and it's even more impressive.

MORE: Meghan Markle's exciting new venture revealed after Oprah Winfrey's Christmas gift

The royal couple's non-profit, Archewell Foundation, is set to partner with World Central Kitchen to create four new relief service centres.

World Central Kitchen provides meals to people in areas that have been affected by natural disasters and other challenges that make it difficult to obtain food.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will fund community relief centres in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean island of Domenica, both of which are expected to open in 2021.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle appears in 2012 Christmas video alongside Hugh Jackman and Olivia Newton-John

In an emailed statement, Prince Harry and Meghan wrote: "The health of our communities depends on our ability to connect to our shared humanity.

RELATED: Meghan Markle films inside whimsical garden at £11million home with Prince Harry

MORE: Prince Harry reveals high-tech feature inside £11million home with Meghan Markle

"When we think about Chef Andrés and his incredible team at World Central Kitchen, we’re reminded that even during a year of unimaginable hardship, there are so many amazing people willing — and working tirelessly — to support each other.

"World Central Kitchen inspires us through compassion in action."

The couple have launched a number of new projects this year

While the couple will not be able to visit the centres in the near future due to COVID-19 restrictions, they reportedly hope to do so in the future.

World Central Kitchen has distributed an incredible 50 million meals in 17 countries since 2010.

Its founder, José Andrés, was even nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize last year.

Responding to the news, the chef told Bloomberg: "We are more energised than ever to continue this vital work."

He went on: "And we’re proud that it will be hand in hand with Archewell Foundation and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I have come to know both of them well and believe that their values are directly aligned with what we stand for at World Central Kitchen."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.