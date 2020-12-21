Meghan Markle surprises in winter coat during sunny LA outing with Prince Harry

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were pictured enjoying a stroll in Beverly Hills on Sunday, the same day they announced some exciting news for their non-profit organisation Archewell.

In pictures published by Page Six, Prince Harry and Meghan, who now live in Montecito, Santa Barbara, kept it casual during their outing

Despite the sunny LA weather, Meghan wrapped up in a J. Crew parka coat, a roll neck sweater, blue jeans and knee-high boots for the casual outing with her husband.

WATCH: Listen to Harry and Meghan's cute interaction as they launch podcast

California-born Meghan has been spotted in a number of pieces from US brand J. Crew over the years, including the 2019 US Open, where she wore one of the label's denim shirt dresses.

The Duchess also accessorised with a beanie hat and sunglasses, and donned a face covering.

Harry opted for a mauve shirt, jeans and trainers, and donned a baseball cap and face mask. The couple were not pictured with their 18-month-old son Archie during their trip.

On Sunday, it was announced that their charitable foundation Archewell is set to partner with World Central Kitchen to create four new relief service centres.

World Central Kitchen provides meals to people in areas that have been affected by natural disasters and other challenges that make it difficult to obtain food.

Meghan wearing a J. Crew denim dress to the US Open 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will fund community relief centres in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean island of Domenica, both of which are expected to open in 2021.

Last week, Harry and Meghan also announced that they have launched a brand new podcast, Archewell Audio, in partnership with Spotify. The couple are set to release a Holiday special episode this month.

The Sussexes are carving out their new life in the US after stepping back from royal duties in March. Harry and Meghan have also set up their own production company and have signed a deal with Netflix.

