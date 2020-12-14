Oprah Winfrey hints at her very unusual Christmas gift from Meghan Markle The two ladies are neighbours in Montecito

Oprah Winfrey has sparked speculation that she has received a Christmas gift from her "neighbour", Meghan Markle. The chat show host, 66, took to Instagram to share a short clip with her followers, in which she unveiled the contents of a healthy hamper.

She wrote: "On the first day of Christmas my neighbor 'M' sent to me...a basket of deliciousness! (Yes that M [crown emoji]) My new drink of choice for the morning and night. Wish I had @clevrblends sooner cause I would've added it to my Favorite Things list. #HappyHolidays." [sic]

WATCH: Oprah Winfrey hints at Christmas gift from Meghan Markle

Fans were delighted to get a sneak peek inside the basket, with one joking: "A very 'royal' cup of tea! This is waaaaay better than a neighbour coming over to borrow sugar!!" A second wondered: "Do we think she has her saved as 'M [crown emoji]' on her phone?!"

Meghan and Harry relocated to Montecito with son Archie

The hamper includes festive decorations alongside packets of 'Superlattes', with Oprah going on to give a demonstration of how to make her favourite new hot drink. It has been confirmed that the Duchess has invested in the ClevrBlends start-up; a female-founded wellness brand, based in Santa Barbara.

The superstar lives in a mansion in Montecito – now also home to Meghan, Prince Harry and their son, Archie. The couple relocated to the Santa Barbara community in July, with their representative later confirming: "They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbours, as well as for them as a family."

The royal couple moved into their home in July

Montecito is one of the wealthiest communities in the US, and is also home to the likes of Tom Cruise and Ellen DeGeneres.

Prior to that, the royal couple lived in Tyler Perry's $18million Beverly Hills mansion, which boasted 12 bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Harry and Meghan's very first home together was Frogmore Cottage, a historic Grade II listed property in Windsor. The couple lived there when they were first married, and it was confirmed in January that they would keep the cottage as their UK home.

