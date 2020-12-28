Will Princess Beatrice wear a tiara again after royal wedding? The royal bride wore one of the Queen's tiaras on her wedding day

Princess Beatrice wore a tiara for the first time this year on her wedding day, despite being a royal from birth.

The 32-year-old borrowed Queen Mary's diamond fringe tiara from her grandmother, the Queen, when she tied the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July. The monarch wore the headpiece on her own wedding day to Prince Philip in 1947.

But will we get to see Beatrice wear a tiara again in future?

Unless the Princess attends a formal event such as a state visit banquet or one of the Queen's Diplomatic Corps receptions at Buckingham Palace, it sadly seems unlikely.

Beatrice isn't a full-time working member of the royal family and has the role of Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy at tech company Afiniti.

The Duchess of Cambridge has only worn a tiara ten times in her nine years as a royal. The jewels are saved for very special occasions, such as weddings, state visits and Buckingham Palace receptions.

Beatrice and Edoardo married in Windsor in July

While there are no hard and fast rules, the majority of royal women do not wear an elaborate headpiece until their marriage ceremony, and that's why Beatrice and her younger sister Princess Eugenie had not worn a tiara up until their wedding days.

It's likely to be the case for the younger generation of royals, including Prince William and Kate's daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Eugenie wearing the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara on her wedding day

Eugenie borrowed the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara from her grandmother the Queen for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank, pairing the stunning headpiece with a beautiful gown designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos.

The tiara was made of brilliant and rose-cut diamonds pavé set in platinum, with six emeralds on either side.

Speaking about her exquisite headpiece in audio commentary taken from an exhibition at Windsor Castle in which the tiara was on display, Eugenie said: "It was the most incredible thing to wear such a piece of history that my grandmother had lent me, very proud moment and the beautiful earrings were a gift from my husband."

