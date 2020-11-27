Princess Beatrice to mark very special milestone this Christmas The Queen's granddaughter lives at St James's Palace

While Buckingham Palace is yet to announce the Queen's Christmas plans, Her Majesty's granddaughter Princess Beatrice is set to mark a special milestone this festive season.

The 32-year-old will celebrate her first Christmas with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi as a married couple, and could possibly spend the festive season surrounded by her pregnant sister Princess Eugenie and their parents - who reside in Royal Lodge.

Under the current relaxation of government restrictions, three households can mix from Wednesday 23 December to Sunday 27 December, but the bubble must be exclusive over the five-day period, meaning mixing with other households is not allowed.

While Beatrice could bubble up with the Queen and Prince Philip in Windsor Castle, seeing as her and Eugenie have spent every Christmas with their grandparents at Sandringham, it's more likely that the newlywed will chose to accompany her sister, who will be in the third trimester of her first pregnancy, and her parents, who live very close to Her Majesty.

The Duke of York and his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York reside at Royal Lodeg in Windsor, while Eugenie her husband Jack Brooksbank recently moved to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Windsor abode, Frogmore Cottage. Eugenie and Jack are set to become parents when their first child is born in early 2021.

Beatrice and Edoardo at Sandringham in 2019

Newlyweds Beatrice and Edoardo tied the knot at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor on 17 July. The unannounced royal wedding came as a surprise to fans, after the couple had to postpone their original May nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The bride and groom were joined at the intimate ceremony by their closest friends and family, including the Queen and Prince Philip.

Edoardo's son Christopher, known as Wolfie, from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang, was given a starring role as his father's best man.

Beatrice and Edoardo on their wedding day in July

Beatrice stunned in one of her grandmother's vintage Norman Hartnell gowns and was loaned Queen Mary's diamond fringe tiara for her big day. Buckingham Palace released a handful of official photos in the days after the wedding.

The couple were pictured running errands in central London earlier this week. The Princess and her husband were wrapped up in cosy attire as they fetched groceries from Waitrose.

