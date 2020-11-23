Will Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi move to Kensington Palace? The newlyweds currently live at St James's Palace

With the news confirmed that Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have moved into the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, it seems that there's a little more room at Kensington Palace now.

Eugenie's older sister, Princess Beatrice, 32, tied the knot with property developer, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, in July and the pair are thought to be living at Beatrice's apartment in St James's Palace – but could a future move be on the cards?

Eugenie and Jack's Kensington Palace abode, Ivy Cottage, might be the perfect new home for newlyweds Beatrice and Edoardo.

Ivy Cottage is believed to be a three-bedroom property, which would be able to accommodate any of the couple's guests, as well as Edoardo's four-year-old son Christopher, known as "Wolfie," from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang.

Eugenie's cousin Harry once revealed a rare glimpse inside the royal residence as he took part in a video with Ed Sheeran.

The cottage features a stunning white front door with a glass window, and a black and white portrait from Eugenie and Jack's wedding day can be seen hanging on the wall in the hallway.

Harry and Meghan's first marital home in Kensington Palace, Nottingham Cottage, is also believed to have remained empty since the couple relocated to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, just before Archie's birth in 2019.

Harry and Meghan during their engagement interview at Nottingham Cottage

The home, nicknamed "Nott Cott," has two bedrooms inside and has previously been described as "snug", since it is one of the smaller properties within Kensington Palace.

There are also two reception rooms, a small kitchen, bathroom and garden, while the interiors were designed by Sir Christopher Wren.

Alternatively, if Beatrice and Edoardo were looking for a much larger property at Kensington Palace, they could opt for Apartment 1, which has been vacant since the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester downsized to live at the Old Stables within the palace grounds in 2019.

It boasts 21 rooms and has adjoining doors to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's family home at Apartment 1A.

